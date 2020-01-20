Mumbai: Popular Bollywood 'law' song fills Bandra courtroom during hearing

A Bandra court was stunned on Saturday when during a hearing, the well-known Bollywood film song, 'Ye andha kanoon hai' suddenly filled the room.



It was found that the sound was coming from an unclaimed blue bag lying on the backbench in the courtroom. "The entire courtroom, including the magistrate, was surprised when the loud film song was heard. A police constable checked the bag and took it away. He also found a chit with 'bomb' written on it below the bag. The court took cognisance and called the Nirmal Nagar police, who arrived with a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS)," said a senior lawyer from the Bandra court.

"After getting a call we followed the basic SOP and checked the bag. Nothing was found in it. We suspect somebody left it inside the court. We are enquiring about it," said Sangaram Pache, senior PI, Nirmal Nagar police station. The police said they found a Bluetooth cellphone speaker in the bag, from which the song was being heard. The court was listening to bail applications in different matters when the loud song was heard.

