Mumbai: Portion of building declared dilapidated by BMC crashes in Kurla

The balcony portion of a ground-plus-three storey residential building came crashing down amid the heavy downpour in Kurla West on Sunday afternoon.

Although the building had been declared dilapidated by the BMC, a few residents continued to stay in it. While it was evacuated immediately, and no one was hurt, the incident sparked panic in the vicinity.

Around 2 pm, the balcony portion of Bhushan Bhavan on New Hall Road collapsed. "We received a call at 2:45pm and rushed two engines there. The debris was cleared and the building evacuated by our officials," said an official from the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

"The building was constructed in 1958. Till today, 14 to 15 tenants were residing in the building. The city civil court had issued a stay till the Technical Advisory Committee's (TAC) decision. An undertaking had been taken by court from the occupiers that they will stay at their risk and that the BMC and police will not be held responsible for any untoward incident," said Ajit Kumar Ambi, L ward officer.

There was also a scare of an abandoned under construction building collapsing in Thane. The ground-plus-four structure is at Panama Quarters near Bhagwati School in Thane West. According to the Thane Fire Brigade, they received a call from locals about the building coming down. "The construction had stopped some years back. For now, we have put up a caution notice in the compound. The security guard there has told us that he has informed the owners and some action will be taken tomorrow," said an official from the Thane Fire Brigade.

