Mumbai: Pregnant leopard killed in highway accident

A pregnant female leopard identified as L98 was found grievously injured in a road accident on the Western Express Highway near Kashimira, Bhayandar, around 12.30 am on November 15.

The injured leopard was rescued by the SGNP Rescue Team and brought to SGNP leopard rescue centre. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment at 2.15am. The post mortem was conducted by a team of veterinarians in SGNP on Sunday afternoon. The cause of death is being stated as strong mechanical impact (probably vehicular origin) causing multiple haemorrhages, multiple fractures and muscular damage, resulting in hypovolemia and respiratory arrest.

Tragically, the leopard was found to be carrying three foetuses.

