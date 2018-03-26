Mumbai: Producer held for shooting actress in a sleazy way and molesting her
This starlet paid Rs 8 lakh to bag the lead in a film, only to realise after shooting that the film had been edited in such a way that it looked like a soft porn movie with her shots and pictures appearing obscene
The Oshiwara police, based on her complaint, have arrested the producer for the allegedly objectionable editing, and for molesting, assaulting, threatening and robbing her.
Reel to real
The police said the aspiring actress approached them on March 24 to lodge a complaint against the owner of Goregaon-based AR Creations Anish Rao, 37, and his mother Sonam R J.
The actress alleged that she'd met Rao through a friend and paid him Rs 8 lakh to bag the lead role in his film. After finishing the shooting in Panvel, during the dubbing, she realised how the film had been edited.
On March 19, she went to Rao's Andheri office and told him that because the film appeared to be soft porn, the censor board won't clear it, and hence, he should return her money. Rao allegedly not only verbally abused her, but also touched her inappropriately and beat her up. She said he also snatched her gold chain worth Rs 60,000, and both the mother and son threatened her with rape.
Case filed
The police have booked the two under sections 392 (robbery), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354C (voyeurism), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506(2) (sale of printed or engraved substance containing defamatory matter) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.
While Rao was produced in court and sent to police custody, his mother is absconding. DCP Paramjit Singh Dahiya said further investigation was on.
Meanwhile, in Powai...
A 48-year-old domestic help has lodged a molestation complaint against an artist-psychiatrist. The woman, who works as a maid in a Powai high-rise, has alleged that the accused, a resident of the same building, had grabbed her and asked her to come to his house for some work on March 7. Scared, she had refused and later complained to a society member. The victim said the accused abused her physically and verbally on coming to know about her complaint. She then approached the police, who arrested him and produced him in court. He has been sent to judicial custody. DCP N D Reddy said further investigation was on.
