Mumbai: Property buyer awaits keys to Mulund house years after Rs 1.50 crore payment

Mangesh More claims to still wait for possession of his house in Mulund's Runwal Homes despite making complete payment four years ago

More had booked a home in Mulund's Runwal Greens in 2010 and was promised its possession in 2014

Making your dream home in Mumbai sure is a tough task, especially for Mangesh More who has allegedly paid developer Runwal Homes Private Ltd an amount of R1.50 crore but is still struggling to secure the keys to his house. Directors Subodh Subhash Runwal and Snehal Subodh Runwal of Runwal Homes have been booked under the Maharashtra Ownership of Flats Act (MOFA) after More lodged a complaint at the Bhandup police station earlier this month.

The complainant has paid the amount in installments to the real estate developer against a flat in Rosewood Tower of Runwal Greens project in Mulund but he "is yet to get the possession" which he was promised in 2014.

The fight for an agreement

"The consideration amount (cost of flat at the time of booking) was R1,13,75,000 for the said flat, 20 per cent of which (R22,75,000) was paid via two cheques in July and August 2010. We have a receipt of this," said More, who also received an allotment letter for the property at the time. However, when he asked Runwal Homes Private Limited to register an agreement in respect of the said flat, he was told "not to worry since it was merely a procedural part that could be done anytime."

"On December 28, 2010, we received a letter asking for the next 30 per cent (R34,12,500) of the consideration amount, in accordance with the payment schedule against the construction of plinth. When questioned over the agreement, we were informed via a letter by Runwal Homes that it was mandatory to pay this amount failing which a penal interest will be applicable to it. To avoid a row with the influential developer, "we paid this amount too," More said in his complaint letter to the police.

He alleged that the developer's "deceitful behaviour" did not stop here and the demands for installments kept coming through their "clandestine letters" which further asked for 58 per cent (R65,97,500) of the amount, still "without any progress on the agreement." This was a "stark violation of section 4 of the MOFA," he alleged. Apart from these installments, More has also paid the developer an additional amount including maintenance, club membership charges etc. Following umpteen reminders for registration of the agreement, Runwal Homes Private Limited finally signed a registered agreement for sale of property on August 08, 2012. The property has not been handed over to More yet.

More 'a professional blackmailer'

"Runwal Greens is an award-winning project where more than 1,300 families currently reside. Mangesh More's flat has been ready with an OC (occupancy certificate) and we were willing to hand over possession of the flat to him two years ago. More has filed similar complaints in the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court and has lost in both these courts.

He is trying to defame us by filing police complaints and going to the press. He is a professional blackmailer and has demanded huge sums of money from us. He is also trying to instigate other residents of Runwal Greens. Such blackmailers must be arrested. We are also filing a civil and criminal complaint against him," said the legal department of Runwal Homes. No arrests have been made in the case so far. Senior Inspector of Bhandup police station Ramesh Khade said that "investigations are underway".

Amount More claims to have paid Runwal Homes

Rs 1,13,75,000 consideration amount

Rs 9,00,000 for two car park slots

Rs 1,19,600 interest amount

Rs 6,14,000 stamp duty

Rs 30,000 registration charges

Rs 1,22,750 state VAT

Rs 81,900 maintenance charges for 18 months

Rs 12,285 service tax on maintenance

Rs 75,000 security deposit for fit out (making interior space fit for occupation)

Rs 4,30,986 service tax on flat cost

Rs 3,000 legal charges

Rs 2,60,000 club membership

Rs 651 society share money

Rs 26,000 development charges

Rs 2,500 formation of society

Rs 18,000 MSEB charges

