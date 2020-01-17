Mumbai: Railway's to review Parel workshop shut down

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The mega plans to convert Parel into a mega rail terminus may receive a set-back with the Indian Railway board assuring trade unions at a meeting on Thursday that the decision about the Parel workshop would be reviewed.



Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

In an urgent meeting that took place between the railway board and trade unions in presence of railway minister Piyush Goyal to pacify the trade unions a day before the launch of the second private train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. At the meeting, it was decided that the Indian Railways would review its decision to shut down the Parel workshop in order to convert it into a mainline rail terminus.

The decision to shut down seven printing presses would also be reviewed, railway board chairman VK Yadav assured. A delegation of the National Railwaymen Federation of India (NFIR) were also assured that there would not be any privatisation of railways at any cost.

The Central Railway had plans to shut down the Parel workshop and convert the space into a mainline rail terminus.

