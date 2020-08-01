Mumbai Rains 2020: 20 per cent water cut from August 5

A file picture of Vihar lake, one of the seven lakes that supply water to the city. Pic/Ashish Rane

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a 20 per cent water cut from August 5, as the water quantity in the lakes is merely 34 per cent of their capacity and could last only for three months. There was 86 per cent water in them in 2019 on the same date - July 31. mid-day was the first to report the water cut on July 30.

The Hydraulic Engineering department had submitted a proposal for the water cut to the municipal commissioner last week. The decision about the same was taken on Friday.

This is the third time in the past six years that the BMC had to impose a 20 per cent water cut in the rainy season. In 2014 and 2015 also, the city faced a 20 per cent water cut during the monsoon. There was even a year-long 10 per cent cut in 2018-19.

Now the water cut will also be imposed in the villages of Thane and Bhiwandi. Around the same time in 2018, the water stock was 83 per cent.

