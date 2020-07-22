Mumbai Rains 2020: City, suburbs remain dry warm and humid

People were seen enjoying the evening at Marine Drive in South Mumbai

Both the observatories of Mumbai - Santacruz and Colaba - have not recorded any rain during the last 24 hours, said private weather agency Skymet. In fact, most of the suburbs of Mumbai remained dry warm and humid.

“There is no weather system affecting North Konkan and Goa, as well as Mumbai,” Skymet said.

The agency further said that a cyclonic circulation has formed over Lakshadweep area. This will move in northerly direction leading to an increase in rain activities along the West Coast of the country.

“We expect rain activities to increase over Mumbai and suburbs between July 25 and 26. During that time, there may be few intense spells of rain and thundershower over the city. But these rains will not be widespread and very heavy. Therefore, chances of waterlogging and flash floods are very less,” Skymet added.

The temperature main dropped by 2 to 3 degree Celsius, leading to some comfort.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) deputy director of meteorology KS Hosalikar said that except four districts, rainfall in entire Maharashtra is normal.

Except 4 districts below normal rains, entire Maharashtra rainfall is Normal with 4 districts excess rainfall. Ahmednagar, Sholpaur, Aurangabad and Beed has received excess as on date.

(Normal rainfall means departure is between -19% to + 19%)

OVERALL GOOD pic.twitter.com/PfUJg1aMb7

— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 22, 2020

Last week, Mumbai witnessed heavy rain resulting in flooding in several areas. Meanwhile, nine people died in two separate cases of building collapse in the city, caused due to intense showers.

For more details on Mumbai rains, check out the app Mumbai Rain by Skymet.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news