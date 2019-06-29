Mumbai Rains: 46-year-old man electrocuted in Thane

mumbai-rains

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai city received 127 mm rainfall, western suburbs received 170 mm rainfall and eastern suburbs received 197mm rainfall, in the last 24 hours

In the pic, commuters look stranded at Bandra station as auto-rickshaw drivers don't turn up. Pic/ Sunny Rodricks

As heavy rains continued to batter the city, a 46-year-old man was electrocuted to death after the branch of a tree which hit an electric cable fell on him on Saturday. The incident took place near Hanuman temple in Kolbad area of Thane, the officials said. An official statement from Regional Disaster Management Committee (RDMC) stated, "Today at around 12:45 am, a tree Branch fell down on MSEDC Electric cable near Hanuman temple, Shelar pada, Kolbad, Thane (w)."

The deceased was identified as Nagesh Malppa Nirang, a resident of Robert Chawl in Thane's Rabodi area. The body of the deceased has been handed over to police officials. The incident comes at a time when Mumbai, Thane and other parts of the state are receiving heavy rainfall.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai said very active monsoon conditions are prevalent over the west coast, with deep westerlies, and heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai, Thane and other areas around the west coast.

On Friday, in two separate incidents, three people were electrocuted. One incident of electrocution was reported from Andheri West and another from Mahakali Caves in Goregaon East. Civic officials said that 60-year-old Kashima Yudiyar was injured after being electrocuted near the RTO Office in Andheri West at 7.48 am and was rushed to Cooper Hospital where she was declared dead. Hospital authorities said that she had suffered 30 percent burns.

While in Goregaon, 60-year-old Rajesh Yadav and 35-year-old Sanjay Yadav died after being electrocuted in a chawl at the Irwani Estate on Mahakali Caves Road at 7:56 am. Two others including a 50-year-old woman named Ashadevi Yadav and 24-year-old Deepu Yadav suffered injuries and were taken to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East.

In another incident, a retaining wall collapsed at the Senapati Bapat Marg, Kamgar Maidan, Dadar East around 2:57 pm, injuring three people. Chandrakant Dinkar Todavale, Vijay Nagar and Chetan Dilip Tathe were sent to KEM Hospital. According to the Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, so far Mumbai has recorded 404 mm of rains against the average of 493 mm. "The off-shore trough along the West Coast and the cyclonic circulation over the east-central Arabian Sea have kept the Monsoon active to vigorous over Mumbai and nearby coastal areas of Konkan region," the Skymet stated.

