Mumbai Rains: 6 essential items you must have for a happy and healthy monsoon season!

As sickness and infections increase during this season, it is necessary to take extra care and precautions about one's own personal wellness and health. Make sure to use these essentials and take care of your health and well being this monsoon sea

Children enjoy a game of football on a waterlogged street in Parel. Pic/Tanvi Phondekar

Monsoon in Mumbai lifts the spirit of most Mumbaikars. While monsoon is a great season to enjoy, it also brings along with it infections and viral diseases. With the hectic lifestyle that we live today, the chances of contracting cold, cough and other monsoon-related sicknesses are very high. Although all of these are worrisome and may cause you to ponder about how you can stay safe and healthy this monsoon season, fret not, Mumbaikars!

Here’s a list of few essential items that should be an inseparable part of your monsoon wellness kit this season to take care of your health:

Liquid, liquid and more liquid: Swipe your cup of morning tea with herbal teas. You have options such as chamomile tea, green tea, or even ginger or lemon tea. These teas help to improve digestion and also boost immunity. Avoid dairy products like milk as they take time to digest and are heavy on your system. Besides tea, drink lots of water as it helps to flush out toxins from your system. Drinking water can also help to boost your digestive system.

Holy Basil/Tulsi: According to Ayurveda, the Holy Basil also known as Tulsi is the best herb to prevent congestion and suppressing of a cough. Tulsi is well known for its healing properties. This herb modulates healthy immune response and supports early recovery from the respiratory illness which is on the rise especially during the monsoon season. Be it sneezing or a running nose, Tulsi helps to fight all kinds of monsoon allergies. Including this herb in your daily diet can be extremely helpful during monsoon. Tulsi leaves can be added to your daily cup of tea or can be taken in capsule or liquid form.

Cold Balm: Using a cold balm during the rainy season can offer some much-needed relief from nasal congestion and mild headaches. Monsoon season brings a drop in temperature that makes you susceptible to cold or a cough. A mild headache or even a nasal congestion can make you extremely uncomfortable and even affect your productivity. Using a cold balm with camphor oil can act as a counter-irritant. The mint extract also reduces pain and helps in alleviating any kind of nerve discomfort.

Disinfectant: It's obvious that people love getting wet in the rain. But it’s also important to bathe. If you have drenched in the rain, add three caps of a disinfectant to a bath in order to avoid skin problems. Use a disinfectant such as Dettol, Savlon, or Betadine and wash your hands, feet, and legs; every time you get wet in the rains. It will save you from the millions of microorganisms that you carry home and keep your skin clean and healthy. Remember to use only clean water to wash your face.

Hand Sanitiser: Most diseases and illnesses spread easily due to poor hand hygiene. Finding a restroom to wash your hands may not always be possible. But it's always easy to carry a bottle of hand sanitiser! They include natural ingredients such as neem, coriander, lemon etc that are not harsh on the skin. For example, Lemon is a rich source of natural antioxidants and protects the skin from oxidative damage. Coriander, on the other hand, has potent antimicrobial properties and is a great natural cleanser. Hand sanitisers will help to keep your hands clean and stay free from germs as well.

Mosquito Repellent: Diseases such as malaria, dengue are spread by mosquitoes. The risk of contracting such illnesses is much higher during the monsoon season. Using repellents will help you stay protected against these mosquito driven diseases. One can apply insects repellent either on the skin or even have it sprayed in the surrounding areas where mosquitoes breed. Wearing long sleeves during monsoon or using mosquito repellents during the night are a few ways in which you can prevent diseases caused by mosquitoes.

Make this rainy season a better experience and a less nightmare by making sure that your wellness kit is all stocked up with these essential items to enjoy a happy and healthy monsoon!

