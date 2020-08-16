Mumbai Rains A week's rain helps to take city's water stock to 72 percent

With continuous rainfall over Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the water stock in the lakes crossed 10 lakh million litres on Saturday. This water stock is sufficient for seven months of water supply.

The total water capacity of the lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres. If all lakes are filled to capacity by the end of September, the city can look forward to uninterrupted water supply till July 2021. Currently, the water stock has reached 71.72 per cent. The stock in the lakes—Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Bhatsa—was 37 per cent on August 5.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news