Mumbai rains: As rains lash city, Twitterati shares hilarious memes

mumbai-rains

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cautioned people against opening manholes to avoid mishaps

Representational image

Monsoon has finally hit the city after a long dry spell. Mumbaikars took to social media to make fun of potholes, traffic problems and waterlogging. Mumbaikars are probably checking the roads and weather maps to decide whether to go to work or stay at home.

<a href="https://poll.fm/10352492">Do you think Mumbai is rain ready?</a>

As the city braces for a heavy downpour, here are some of the memes:

Ah good old days. As usual #Juhu is drowning in #MumbaiRains. It seems @mybmc is just as prepared for the monsoon as #SouthAfrica was for the #CWC19 . pic.twitter.com/XcOHQacSwY — Dhruv Bhatt (@DhruvRBhatt) June 28, 2019

Bmc to Mumbai people complaining about potholes #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/J4YxrhNJAD — Labdhi Shah (@honey1925) June 28, 2019

When #MumbaiRains has come,

1 guy in every group of Mumbaikar who always ask ðð pic.twitter.com/WsjtH0scso — SelfishMunda (@selfishmunda) June 28, 2019

Me taking leave from college due to rain

*My Uncle who crossed rivers to attend college.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/4gPQYm5wLT — Pawan Yadav (@pawanyadav4110) June 28, 2019

[Interview]



Interviewer: What is your greatest strength?



Me: Reaching office on time during #MumbaiRains



Interviewer: pic.twitter.com/E470SynwDc — Shruti Panhalkar (@panhalkarshruti) June 28, 2019

Mumbai girls on the first day of rain vs after two days! ð#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/BQU281adaa — Sir Ravindra (@ImRavindra29) June 28, 2019

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cautioned people against opening manholes to avoid mishaps. In many places, including the airport, low visibility with high winds was reported.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates