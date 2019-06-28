Mumbai rains: As rains lash city, Twitterati shares hilarious memes
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cautioned people against opening manholes to avoid mishaps
Monsoon has finally hit the city after a long dry spell. Mumbaikars took to social media to make fun of potholes, traffic problems and waterlogging. Mumbaikars are probably checking the roads and weather maps to decide whether to go to work or stay at home.
As the city braces for a heavy downpour, here are some of the memes:
Ah good old days. As usual #Juhu is drowning in #MumbaiRains. It seems @mybmc is just as prepared for the monsoon as #SouthAfrica was for the #CWC19 . pic.twitter.com/XcOHQacSwY— Dhruv Bhatt (@DhruvRBhatt) June 28, 2019
Bmc to Mumbai people complaining about potholes #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/J4YxrhNJAD— Labdhi Shah (@honey1925) June 28, 2019
When #MumbaiRains has come,— SelfishMunda (@selfishmunda) June 28, 2019
1 guy in every group of Mumbaikar who always ask ðð pic.twitter.com/WsjtH0scso
Me taking leave from college due to rain— Pawan Yadav (@pawanyadav4110) June 28, 2019
*My Uncle who crossed rivers to attend college.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/4gPQYm5wLT
Couples right nowðððð#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/8N0uBny1JQ— Babubhaiyaa (@Xposer8) June 28, 2019
[Interview]— Shruti Panhalkar (@panhalkarshruti) June 28, 2019
Interviewer: What is your greatest strength?
Me: Reaching office on time during #MumbaiRains
Interviewer: pic.twitter.com/E470SynwDc
Mumbai girls on the first day of rain vs after two days! ð#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/BQU281adaa— Sir Ravindra (@ImRavindra29) June 28, 2019
