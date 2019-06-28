Search

Mumbai rains: As rains lash city, Twitterati shares hilarious memes

Published: Jun 28, 2019, 12:06 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cautioned people against opening manholes to avoid mishaps

Representational image

Monsoon has finally hit the city after a long dry spell. Mumbaikars took to social media to make fun of potholes, traffic problems and waterlogging. Mumbaikars are probably checking the roads and weather maps to decide whether to go to work or stay at home.

As the city braces for a heavy downpour, here are some of the memes: 

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cautioned people against opening manholes to avoid mishaps. In many places, including the airport, low visibility with high winds was reported. 

