Mumbai Rains: Bhumi Pednekar gets stuck on flooded road; shares a video

The continuous downpour in Mumbai brought life to a standstill for a lot of people. It wasn't just everyday office going people but also celebrities who faced the wrath of the environment. As a lot of people were struggling to reach their destinations, Bhumi Pednekar too planned to reach the sets which were in Khopoli. With a number of roads submerged into water, the commuting got harder for normal public as well as actors who were stepping out.

The 29-year-old actor on Wednesday shared a video on her Instagram story where she is seen in a car stuck on a flooded road. Bhumi shared as her Instagram stories that she was en route Khopoli to shoot but it's been more than 4 hours that she had been in the vehicle.

Bhumi Pednekar shared a few videos as her Instagram story/picture courtesy: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram account

"Been on the road since 1.. en route Khopoli to shoot. Where there is a will..." she wrote. The video continued with people walking amidst the water and vehicles stuck in rain. "There is just no wayyy...Cause it's all flooded," she added along with the clip.

Vicky Kaushal shared a video on his Instagram story/picture courtesy: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram account

Not only Bhumi, but Vicky Kaushal too made his journey through a flooded road and shared the video on Instagram story. The downpour has also affected a slew of events in the city. The trailer launches of Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba-starrer Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Kirket were rescheduled due to heavy rains.

Speaking of Bhumi Pednekar's professional commitments, the actress will be next seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Saand Ki Aankh, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and Bala. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake being directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta). The upcoming film is slated to release on December 6, this year.

Sharing about her Saand Ki Aankh experience, Bhumi Pednekar said: "While shooting for the film, I lived with them in their house. I saw how both of them encourage the game of sharpshooting. Despite coming from a rural place, these two women have shown me that Indian women are no less than anyone else in the world when it comes to sports, strong will and fighting for their dream."

