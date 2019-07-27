Mumbai rains: 26 July showers stall city, more rain over the weekend

mumbai-rains

Friday's heavy showers are likely to continue; another city lake overflows, one more due this month

Waterlogging due to heavy rain on SV Road at Vile Parle station left commuters stranded. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

The city on Friday continued to see heavy showers for the third day in a row. The Indian Meteorological Department's forecast has predicted 'spells of rain with heavy falls at isolated places' in the city and suburbs for the next 48 hours. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster cell received complaints of waterlogging from low-lying areas towards Friday evening.

The good news that three days of consistent rain brought was both the Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes overflowing by Friday. Four out of the seven lakes that supply water to the city received an average of about 100 mm rainfall on Friday. The water stock in Mumbai's lakes stood at 64.14 per cent (9,28,326 million litres) as of Friday.



Heavy rain at JVPD, Juhu affected visibility on city roads. Pic/Satej Shinde



While Modak Sagar began overflowing around 5.20 pm on Friday evening, Tansa reached its capacity two days ago. This is the third lake to overflow this month, with Tulsi lake being the first. According to the hydraulic department, Middle Vaitarna is likely to overflow next, as its water level stood at 82.63 per cent on Thursday.

Central Railway suspended train operations beyond Kalyan till Ambernath on Friday night over waterlogging issues. BEST, too, saw diversions on Sion Road No 24, Gandhi Market, Motilal Nagar Post Office, Veera Desai Road and SV Road near National College, Bandra. Most places in the city also experienced major traffic jams, especially the Western Express Highway and the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR).

There was waterlogging and very slow moving traffic on SCLR near the stretch where it runs parallel to harbour line. The civic body's disaster cell received complaints of 17 tree/branch collapses and seven short circuit complaints through Friday.

In South Mumbai, part of a wall of the seven-storey Khakkar Building at CP tank road collapsed. The incident was reported at around 8.40 pm. No one was injured in the incident.

3

No. of lakes to overflow this month

Heavy rain till Mon

Heavy rain will continue up to Monday, IMD has predicted, citing an increase in the strength of monsoon current. "A low-pressure area was likely to develop over coastal areas of West Bengal and neighbourhood around July 26. Another one is likely to develop over northwest Bay of Bengal in August," IMD Mumbai explained. Maximum and minimum temperatures continue to remain static.

