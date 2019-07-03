Mumbai rains: Buffalo falls in drain in Kandivli, rescued after hours

mumbai-rains

Mumbai remained paralysed as incessant rainfall continued in the financial capital for the sixth consecutive day

Buffalo falls in drain, rescued later. Pic/ANI

The Mumbai Fire Brigade along with locals rescued a buffalo which was trapped in a drain in Kandivli in the wee hours of Wednesday in an operation that lasted for many hours. Reportedly, the buffalo fell into the drain as the slabs of the drain were open.

Mumbai remained paralysed as incessant rainfall continued in the financial capital for the sixth consecutive day. The city recorded the second highest rainfall in the last 45 years on Tuesday causing accidents that claimed the lives of 24 people in a wall collapse in Malad. Besides, several subways and roads have been shut due to water logging and flooding.

At 375.2 mm, the city recorded the second highest rainfall on a single day in July in the past 45 years on Monday, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Mumbai. It was the same as recorded in the year 1974. However, the highest single-day July rainfall (944.2mm) was recorded in 2005, when the city faced one of its worst floods. Sources in the IMD said that the intensity of rain would decrease in the next 24 hours but intermittent showers would continue.

