Mumbai Rains: Two-storey building collapses in Malvani; 2 dead, 13 injured

A 20-year-old girl is feared trapped under the debris. All Pics/Satej Shinde

As Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the day, a portion of a two-storey building collapsed in Malad’s Malvani area. As per the latest reports, two people died and 13 others were injured. The rescue operation is underway.



Nine people were rescued by the team of Mumbai Fire Brigade

The incident was reported at around 2:30 pm. Four fire engines, one rescue van, and an ambulance have been deployed to carry out the rescue operation.

Fire Department received a call at 2:35pm regarding a G+2 floor chawl collapsing at Malwani, Malad.



At the scene, 5-6 persons were trapped in the debris, out of which 4 persons were rescued & sent to hospital. Search and rescue operation is on.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai Fire Brigade department received a call at around 2:35 pm regarding a G+2 floor chawl collapsing at Malwani in Malad.

4 fire engines, 1 rescue van & ambulance have been deployed to carry out the operation.

Five-storey residential building collapses in CST

In another incident, a portion of a five-storey residential building collapsed near Lucky House at Mint Road in CST. A team of the Mumbai fire brigade, police and BMC ward staff have been rushed to the spot. Many people are feared trapped under the debris. Eight fire engines, 2 rescue vans, 6 JCBs, and an ambulance are deployed in the rescue operation.

"I have heard that repair work was underway at the building. The families which are still in the building are being evacuated," Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant told ANI.



The search operation for trapped persons is in progress. Pic/Prajakta Kasale

Mumbai has been witnessing intense rainfall in the past few days and India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange alert’ in the city and its neighbouring areas.

With inputs from Samiullah Khan

