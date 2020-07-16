Search

Mumbai Rains: Two-storey building collapses in Malvani; 2 dead, 13 injured

Updated: Jul 16, 2020, 18:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In another incident, a portion of a five-storey residential building collapsed in CST. A team of Mumbai fire brigade, police and BMC ward staff are at the spot. Many people are feared trapped under the debris

A 20-year-old girl is feared trapped under the debris. All Pics/Satej Shinde
A 20-year-old girl is feared trapped under the debris. All Pics/Satej Shinde

As Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the day, a portion of a two-storey building collapsed in Malad’s Malvani area. As per the latest reports, two people died and 13 others were injured. The rescue operation is underway.

Malad-Chawl-Collapse
Nine people were rescued by the team of Mumbai Fire Brigade

The incident was reported at around 2:30 pm. Four fire engines, one rescue van, and an ambulance have been deployed to carry out the rescue operation.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai Fire Brigade department received a call at around 2:35 pm regarding a G+2 floor chawl collapsing at Malwani in Malad.

Five-storey residential building collapses in CST

In another incident, a portion of a five-storey residential building collapsed near Lucky House at Mint Road in CST. A team of the Mumbai fire brigade, police and BMC ward staff have been rushed to the spot. Many people are feared trapped under the debris. Eight fire engines, 2 rescue vans, 6 JCBs, and an ambulance are deployed in the rescue operation.

"I have heard that repair work was underway at the building. The families which are still in the building are being evacuated," Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant told ANI.

CST-Building-Collapse
The search operation for trapped persons is in progress. Pic/Prajakta Kasale

Mumbai has been witnessing intense rainfall in the past few days and India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange alert’ in the city and its neighbouring areas.

With inputs from Samiullah Khan

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK