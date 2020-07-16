Mumbai Rains: Two-storey building collapses in Malvani; 2 dead, 13 injured
In another incident, a portion of a five-storey residential building collapsed in CST. A team of Mumbai fire brigade, police and BMC ward staff are at the spot. Many people are feared trapped under the debris
As Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the day, a portion of a two-storey building collapsed in Malad’s Malvani area. As per the latest reports, two people died and 13 others were injured. The rescue operation is underway.
Nine people were rescued by the team of Mumbai Fire Brigade
The incident was reported at around 2:30 pm. Four fire engines, one rescue van, and an ambulance have been deployed to carry out the rescue operation.
Fire Department received a call at 2:35pm regarding a G+2 floor chawl collapsing at Malwani, Malad.— à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Mumbai, à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ BMC (@mybmc) July 16, 2020
At the scene, 5-6 persons were trapped in the debris, out of which 4 persons were rescued & sent to hospital. Search and rescue operation is on.#AtMumbaisService pic.twitter.com/2Dxn10DlwY
According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai Fire Brigade department received a call at around 2:35 pm regarding a G+2 floor chawl collapsing at Malwani in Malad.
4 fire engines, 1 rescue van & ambulance have been deployed to carry out the operation.#AtMumbaisService #MyBMCUpdates https://t.co/mlrCZddkTr pic.twitter.com/PhfpOYTIHI— à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Mumbai, à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ BMC (@mybmc) July 16, 2020
Five-storey residential building collapses in CST
In another incident, a portion of a five-storey residential building collapsed near Lucky House at Mint Road in CST. A team of the Mumbai fire brigade, police and BMC ward staff have been rushed to the spot. Many people are feared trapped under the debris. Eight fire engines, 2 rescue vans, 6 JCBs, and an ambulance are deployed in the rescue operation.
"I have heard that repair work was underway at the building. The families which are still in the building are being evacuated," Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant told ANI.
The search operation for trapped persons is in progress. Pic/Prajakta Kasale
Mumbai has been witnessing intense rainfall in the past few days and India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange alert’ in the city and its neighbouring areas.
With inputs from Samiullah Khan
