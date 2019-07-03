Mumbai Rains: Central Railways to run 8 special trains from Dombivli and Thane

mumbai-rains

Representational Image

In order to clear the rush during peak hours amidst incessant rainfall, Central Railways has declared that eight special trains from Dombivli and Thane railway stations in Mumbai will be arranged on Wednesday.

"To ease the travelling of office-goers and college students in the peak hours of travelling, six trains from the main line and 2 trains from the harbour line on Dombivali and Thane railways stations have been arranged. We are also running special trains apart from Sunday schedule ", Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) said.

While incessant rains continue to create havoc the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared that high tide of about 4.69 meters is also expected to hit Mumbai at 12:35 pm on Wednesday.

They also stated that a low tide of about 1.58 meter will occur at 6:34 in the evening Wednesday.

The state government declared July 2 as a public holiday amid heavy downpour which caused water logging at various places in the financial capital and surrounding metropolitan area.

Meanwhile, two friends died of suffocation after they got locked inside a car in the flooded subway in Malad on Monday night. The deceased have been identified as Irfan Khan, 38 and Gulsad Sheikh, 34.

Khan and Sheikh, residents of Pathanwadi, were headed to a friend's house in Malad West when their vehicle got stuck in the subway around 11:30 pm. They called their friends for help and asked them to inform the fire brigade officials. As they waited for help, the water level started rising and their vehicle was submerged. They made several attempts to escape but failed.

A fire brigade team in a boat spotted the vehicle after about an hour and had to call in a disaster management team to pull the car out. "When the car was pulled out, Khan and Sheikh were found unconscious. They were taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where the doctors declared them dead on arrival," said a police officer.

The scratches on the window confirmed that they made desperate attempts to escape but the car was jammed due flooding outside, said an official. The preliminary post-mortem report confirmed both died due to suffocation.

