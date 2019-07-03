Mumbai Rains: Citizens spend night flushing out floodwater from their houses

mumbai-rains

While several were stuck in the flooded streets, many spent hours at night flushing out water from their ground-floor house in Mumbai

Santosh Malwankar's (inset) ground-floor house with ankle-deep water in it

Mumbaikars out on streets and inside their house were equally scared as flooding across city due to incessant rainfall through the night on Monday brought back the memories of 2005 deluge.

While several were stuck in the flooded streets, many spent hours at night flushing out water from their ground-floor house. Santosh Malwankar, a resident of Magathane in Borivali East, and his family stayed awake the entire night taking turns to scoop out water from their flat. Interestingly, it wasn't the floodwater that had entered their house; instead water was seeping through the cracks on the floor.

"It was a difficult night as few of us and our pet dog Angel sleep on the floor. With water ankle-deep water in the house, it was impossible for us to sleep. The water finally receded by early morning," said Santosh.

In Dahisar, Abhishek Raut was under stress as his wife hadn't returned home from her office in Andheri. "I received a call from my wife around midnight that she was stuck midway as her rented cab broke down and asked me pick her up. I left to find the main link road waterlogged. I somehow managed to reach to my wife," Raut said.

On his way back home, however, Raut decided to take a different route. To his surprise, the it was waterlogged too. His two-wheeler stopped near a subway and they had to drag their vehicle through the knee-deep water. He was finally able to restart it and they managed to reach home.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates