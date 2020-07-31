Mumbai Rains: City received 1502 mm showers in July, highest-ever in the month

Mumbai has been experiencing moderate to heavy rains throughout July. Having surpassed its monthly average rainfall of 840 mm, Mumbai received 1502 mm rains in July this year, private weather agency Skymet said.

July is the rainiest month for #Mumbai with a monthly average of 840.7mm. This year, Mumbai has already recorded 1502mm rain which is the highest ever rainfall received by Mumbai in July.#MumbaiRains #mumbaimonsoon #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/jB9NIasXwA — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 31, 2020

The private weather agency said in the report that even though Mumbai experienced the highest ever rains in July, the city has not experienced severe waterlogging or flash floods as the showers have been well distributed throughout the month.

Despite the highest July rain, #Mumbai has not witnessed severe waterlogging and flash floods, as these rains were well distributed throughout the month.#MumbaiRains #mumbaimonsoon #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/jB9NIasXwA — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 31, 2020

Skymet also said that Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas have witnessed moderate to heavy rains with intense showers in the last week of July. Even as the rains were not widespread and continuous, the showers caused waterlogging at isolated low-lying areas.

Last week of July remained rainy for #Mumbai and suburbs. Colaba observatory recorded moderate to heavy rains while light to moderate rains was witnessed by Santacruz observatory of Mumbai.#MumbaiRains #mumbaimonsoon #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/jB9NIasXwA — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 31, 2020

The private weather agency also predicted that August will begin on a wet note with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rains between August 2 to August 6 with chances of a few intense spells in the city and the suburbs.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the possibility of enhancement of rain activities over the west coast towards the south Konkan region that is likely to cause heavy rains in the areas in the next 24 hours.

As per IMD GFS guidance there could be enhancement of rains over west coast from today onwards from S Konkan

N Konkan including Mumbai, Thane NM likely to get hvy rains from Sunday. 4-5 Aug trend likely to continue with further increase.

Nxt 24 hrs that areas hvy falls likely.

TC pic.twitter.com/VMJQTiw5Sj — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 31, 2020

Monsoon activity in past 24 hours

According to IMD, the city witnessed uneven rains with the Santacruz observatory recording 8.5 mm rains and the Colaba observatory recording 45 mm rains on Thursday. The weather department has forecast cloudy skies with a chance of moderate rains in the city and the suburbs, with a possibility of an occasional intense spell for Friday.

A slight rise has been observed in the city temperature, with the weather department’s Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 30.7 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.4 degree Celsius. On the other hand, Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degree Celsius.

For more details on Mumbai rains, check out the app Mumbai Rain by Skymet.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news