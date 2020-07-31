Search

Mumbai Rains: City received 1502 mm showers in July, highest-ever in the month

Updated: Jul 31, 2020, 14:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Having surpassed its monthly average rainfall of 840 mm, Mumbai received 1502 mm rains in July this year

Picture/Satej Shinde
Picture/Satej Shinde

Mumbai has been experiencing moderate to heavy rains throughout July. Having surpassed its monthly average rainfall of 840 mm, Mumbai received 1502 mm rains in July this year, private weather agency Skymet said.

The private weather agency said in the report that even though Mumbai experienced the highest ever rains in July, the city has not experienced severe waterlogging or flash floods as the showers have been well distributed throughout the month.

Skymet also said that Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas have witnessed moderate to heavy rains with intense showers in the last week of July. Even as the rains were not widespread and continuous, the showers caused waterlogging at isolated low-lying areas.  

The private weather agency also predicted that August will begin on a wet note with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rains between August 2 to August 6 with chances of a few intense spells in the city and the suburbs.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the possibility of enhancement of rain activities over the west coast towards the south Konkan region that is likely to cause heavy rains in the areas in the next 24 hours.

Monsoon activity in past 24 hours

According to IMD, the city witnessed uneven rains with the Santacruz observatory recording 8.5 mm rains and the Colaba observatory recording 45 mm rains on Thursday. The weather department has forecast cloudy skies with a chance of moderate rains in the city and the suburbs, with a possibility of an occasional intense spell for Friday.

A slight rise has been observed in the city temperature, with the weather department’s Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 30.7 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.4 degree Celsius. On the other hand, Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degree Celsius.

For more details on Mumbai rains, check out the app Mumbai Rain by Skymet.

