Mumbai Rains: City, suburbs to witness rise in rain activity by August 21

Mumbai has been witnessing moderate to heavy rains with gusty winds for the past few days due to which water-logging has been reported in low-lying areas. According to the private weather agency Skymet, rain activities are likely to increase over the city by August 21.

Rain activities over Mumbai and suburb may increase on August 20-21st. There may be few intense spells over Mumbai and suburbs during that period which may lead to waterlogging in low lying areas. #MumbaiRains #mumbairain #Monsoon2020 #WeatherForecast https://t.co/AZrTS1H45I — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 18, 2020

The private weather agency said rain activities is due to a cyclonic circulation persisting over Gujarat and adjoining area. "Due to the cyclonic circulation, humid moderate wind from the Arabian sea has been bringing moisture over Mumbai and its adjoining areas," said Skymet.

A cyclonic circulation is persisting over #Gujarat and adjoining area due to this, humid moderate wind from the Arabian sea is bringing moisture over #Mumbai and adjoining areas.#MumbaiRains #mumbairain #Monsoon2020 #WeatherForecast https://t.co/AZrTS1H45I — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 18, 2020

Skymet said that rain activities will possibly cause a few intense spells of showers in Mumbai and the suburbs that may cause water-logging in low-lying areas. However the rains are not likely to be as intense as the city experienced in the first week of August, the report mentioned.

Thus, Mumbaikars are likely to witness rains at regular time intervals until the end of the month. The rains will keep the weather comfortable and the city temperatures are likely to remain marginally below normal or near normal. The rains will also keep the lake levels high.

On and off rain activities are expected to continue until the end of August. The weather of #Mumbai and adjoining areas will remain comfortable and temperatures will be marginally below normal or near normal.#MumbaiRains #mumbairain #Monsoon2020 https://t.co/AZrTS1H45I — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 18, 2020

Monsoon activity in past 24 hours

Skymet reported that Mumbai has surpassed its seasonal rainfall. The Santacruz observatory has recorded 45 mm rainfall and Colaba recorded 16 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city along with Thane and Navi Mumbai received 70 mm to 100 mm rains, with Dahisar and Nerul receiving more than 120 mm rains in the past 24 hours.

Mumbai, Thane and NM received 70-100 mm rainfall at many places in past 24 hrs. Dahisar, Nerul recd more than 120 mm (very heavy rainfall category).

Its cloudy and raining since morning with few intense spells in Mumbai.

Another wet day ahead Mumbai, Thane.

Keep watch pl. pic.twitter.com/RxLDUFSi1F — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 18, 2020

According to the IMD, the Santacruz observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 28.6 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.6 degree Celsius. On the other hand, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 28.2 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.5 degree Celsius.

