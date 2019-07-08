Search

Mumbai rains: City to expect cloudy skies and rain today

Updated: Jul 08, 2019, 08:21 IST | Arita Sarkar

Javed Khan, 22, rushed to save him but got swept away, too. Javed's body was found on Saturday

Pic/Atul Kamble

The city received moderate rainfall between Saturday and Sunday while the suburbs received the bulk of it. The India Meteorological Department has forecast a cloudy sky with intermittent rain for Monday and Tuesday.

While no one was injured on Sunday, after a search that lasted several hours, the body of the 12-year-old boy who was swept into the sea during high tide at Marine Drive on Saturday was found 24 hours later. Sahil Khan, a Nagpada resident, was swept into the sea from Marine Drive. Javed Khan, 22, rushed to save him but got swept away, too. Javed's body was found on Saturday.

