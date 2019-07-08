Mumbai rains: City to expect cloudy skies and rain today

mumbai-rains

Javed Khan, 22, rushed to save him but got swept away, too. Javed's body was found on Saturday

Pic/Atul Kamble

The city received moderate rainfall between Saturday and Sunday while the suburbs received the bulk of it. The India Meteorological Department has forecast a cloudy sky with intermittent rain for Monday and Tuesday.

While no one was injured on Sunday, after a search that lasted several hours, the body of the 12-year-old boy who was swept into the sea during high tide at Marine Drive on Saturday was found 24 hours later. Sahil Khan, a Nagpada resident, was swept into the sea from Marine Drive. Javed Khan, 22, rushed to save him but got swept away, too. Javed's body was found on Saturday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates