Mumbai Rains: City's water stock more than doubled in 5 days

Water level is, however, lowest in 3 years and a long way from reaching its full capacity

The downpour over the past few days has brought some relief to Mumbaikars as city's water stock, which was 71,017 million litres on June 28, has more than doubled to 1.69 lakh million litres as of Wednesday. The combined water stock in the seven lakes has gone up to 11.7 per cent, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data.

The water level in the lakes, barring Upper Vaitarna, is rising steadily but is a long way from reaching its full capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. Also, the current water stock is the lowest in three years. On the same day, in 2018, the lakes cumulatively had 3.1 lakh million litres water and in 2017, the stock was at 5.95 lakh million litres.

Of the seven lakes, Tulsi's water level is highest at 66.67 per cent while Bhatsa is only 5.2 per cent full. On Wednesday, the lakes received moderate rainfall ranging between 7-30 mm.

The water stock in the lakes had depleted earlier due to insufficient rainfall in the catchment areas last year, prompting the BMC to impose a 10% cut in supply of water and 15% in timings since November 2018. The civic body had to dip into its reserve after water stock dropped to 4.9 per cent this year.

1.69 l mn ltr

Current water stock

14.47 l mn ltr

Full capacity of 7 lakes

