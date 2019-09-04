Mumbai Rains: Evacuation of slums near Mithi River as heavy showers continue

Over the past two days, the city has received heavy rainfall and this has led to water levels of the Mithi River to rise. Civic officials at L ward started evacuating people living along the banks of Mithi River on Wednesday morning after the water level crossed the danger mark of 3.3 metres.

Civic officials started evacuating the residents of Kranti Nagar and Bamandaya Pada in Marol at around 11 pm when the water level continued to rise. "The high tide starts at 3 pm and the water level is already at 3.6 metres. As a precautionary measure, we've started evacuating people and moving them to empty schools," said Manish Valaniu, assistant municipal commissioner of L ward.

With the help of the police, a team of 17 civic officials have evacuated around 800 people from Bamandaya Pada and around 300 from Kranti Nagar so far. According to India Meteorological Department's data between 8:30 am till 11:30 am, the Colaba observatory recorded 30.4 mm of rainfall while the one at Santa Cruz recorded 121.4 mm.

