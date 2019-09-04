Mumbai Rains: Evacuation of slums near Mithi River as heavy showers continue
Civic officials started evacuating the residents of Kranti Nagar and Bamandaya Pada in Marol at around 11 pm when the water level continued to rise
Over the past two days, the city has received heavy rainfall and this has led to water levels of the Mithi River to rise. Civic officials at L ward started evacuating people living along the banks of Mithi River on Wednesday morning after the water level crossed the danger mark of 3.3 metres.
Civic officials started evacuating the residents of Kranti Nagar and Bamandaya Pada in Marol at around 11 pm when the water level continued to rise. "The high tide starts at 3 pm and the water level is already at 3.6 metres. As a precautionary measure, we've started evacuating people and moving them to empty schools," said Manish Valaniu, assistant municipal commissioner of L ward.
With the help of the police, a team of 17 civic officials have evacuated around 800 people from Bamandaya Pada and around 300 from Kranti Nagar so far. According to India Meteorological Department's data between 8:30 am till 11:30 am, the Colaba observatory recorded 30.4 mm of rainfall while the one at Santa Cruz recorded 121.4 mm.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), incessant rainfall on Wednesday in Mumbai and adjoining districts led to water-logging in several parts of the city
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, Santacruz received 118 mm rain and Colaba received 122 mm rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am which is heavy rainfall
(Picture courtesy/Satej Shinde)
As a precautionary measure in wake of India Meteorological Department's warning of heavy rainfall, the schools have been shut on Wednesday. The schools where students were already in were requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home safely
(Picture courtesy/Manjeet Thakur)
Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar recorded more than 100mm rainfall reading in past 12 hours until 8.30 am on Wednesday leading to floods and waterlogging like conditions
(Picture courtesy/Manjeet Thakur)
Water-logging was reported in the areas near King's Circle railway station, Sion, Byculla, Palghar, Virar, Borivli, BKC, Andheri and Gandhi market. Mumbai police took to twitter requesting citizens to take precautions in wake of heavy rains
(Picture courtesy/Rajendra B Aklekar)
Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, water started to flood railway tracks at Vasai-Virar thus terminating railway services
(Picture courtesy/Rajendra B Aklekar)
Central railway up and Down fast services got affected due to waterlogging between Sion and Matunga
(Picture courtesy/Sneha Kharabe)
Intense rainfall disrupted not only the railway services but also road causing traffic and commuters stranded in the flooded areas of the city.
In picture: Matunga west starts to waterlog due to hours of incessant downpour on Wednesday
(Picture courtesy/Ashish Raje)
Due to incessant rainfall on Wednesday, waterlogging was reported at Filter pada near Powai post Vihar dam overflow
(Picture courtesy/Amit Pathak)
Waterlogging reported at Sion station due to the intense rainfall on Wednesday
(Picture courtesy/Sneha Kharabe)
According to K S Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, intense rain spell will last for last 2 hrs. Rainfall warnings for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are RED coded. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall, more than 20 CM is expected in these areas in the next 24 hours.
(Picture courtesy/Sameer Abedi)
In the picture, the streets of Vasai Evershine city are seen flooded
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
In the picture, streets in King's Circle begin to flood
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
In the picture, commuters walk through the flooded streets of Nalasopara
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
In the picture, people struggle to walk and ride through the waterlogged streets in Nalasopara
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
In the picture, people struggle to drive through the flooded street of Vasai
(Picture courtesy/Samiullah Khan)
In the picture, a man walks to the Mumbai airport. Due to the waterlogging, many passengers have seen walking to the airport
(Picture courtesy/Tracy B)
In the picture, streets in Kranti Nagar begin to flood
(Picture courtesy/Arita Sarkar)
Heavy rains made a reappearance in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai on Wednesday causing waterlogging and floods in different parts of the city. Road and railway services got affected and schools were also shut as rains battered the city and suburbs.
