Mumbai Rains: Graft in nullah works to blame for water-logging, says MLA

Potholes on Western Express Highway. Pic/ Nimesh Dave

Only a few hours of rains have "submerged" Mumbai, Congress MLA Amin Patel said Friday and blamed "corruption" in the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations (BMC) pre-monsoon nullah cleaning works for the situation.

The Andheri subway was waterlogged and partially shut for traffic, delaying all traffic moving between east and west in addition to it. The journey from Andheri West to waterlogging on SV Road at Bandra near National College. Traffic on Western and Eastern Expressway has also slowed down.

Waterlogging has also been reported at Thane Makhmali Talao, Sion and Hindmata Cinema leading to the diversion of several routes of BEST buses.

Patel said the BMC itself has informed him that vehicular movement has slowed down in parts of the city, while train services on the Western and Central Railways routes were running late. The MLA from Mumbadevi in the city said the civic body also said that parts of Mumbai Central, Fort, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Chembur, Malad and Vile Parle have witnessed waterlogging.

"Mumbai has submerged only within a few hours of rains...there is corruption in the nullah cleaning works of the BMC. "Nullahs remain unclean, which has resulted in waterlogging. Metro works have slowed down traffic, Patel told reporters.

