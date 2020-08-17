Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour in city, suburbs; IMD issues yellow alert till Tuesday

During the last 24 hours, the Santacruz observatory recorded 7.8 mm and Colaba 6.8 mm of rainfall.

As Mumbai continues to receive heavy rainfall for the past 4-5 days, the city has recorded over 1,000 mm of surplus rainfall since June 1.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Raigad, and Palghar from Monday onwards. IMD has issued yellow alert with forecast of heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till Tuesday.

Latest satellite cloud top temp (CTT) indicates possibilities of rains over interior if Mah; Solapur Sangli Latur Osmanabad Jalgaon Sindudurg.

Mumbai Thane around... Isolated showers. pic.twitter.com/S5jiKfffKY — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 16, 2020

IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 29.5 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.4 degree Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 28.8 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degree Celsius.

The weather department has also predicted extremely heavy rainfall for Maharashtra’s Pune and Satara districts on Monday and issued a red alert for the two districts. Besides, Kolhapur and Sangli are also likely to witness heavy downpour on Monday.

“Districts in Western Maharashtra, including Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli, are expected to receive strong spells of showers in the week beginning Monday (August 17). Satara and Pune districts are very likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Monday,” an IMD official said.

According to private weather agency Skymet, the cyclonic circulation is persisting over Gujarat and an east-west shear zone is still running along latitude 19 degrees north around Mumbai. “Moisture carrying winds from the Arabian Sea will continue to blow over the Maharashtra coast including Mumbai,” said Skymet in its report.

The weather parameters will ensure that #Mumbai and suburbs will continue to get light to moderate showers for at least the next 8 to 10 days. #mumbairain #mumbairainslive #MumbaiRainWithSkymet @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/kyCeUyXbqS — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 16, 2020

Rain activities over #Mumbai and suburbs may increase around August 20. Between August 20 and 22nd, Mumbai and suburbs may experience few moderate to heavy spells. #mumbairain #mumbairainslive #MumbaiRainWithSkymet @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/kyCeUyXbqS — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 16, 2020

According to Skymet, the weather parameters will ensure that Mumbai and suburbs will continue to get light to moderate showers for at least the next 8 to 10 days. Rain activities over Mumbai and suburbs may increase around August 20. Between August 20 and 22nd, Mumbai and suburbs may experience few moderate to heavy spells. During the same duration, the chances of severe waterlogging are very less. The remaining days of August are going to be pleasant and comfortable for Mumbaikars.

