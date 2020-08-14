Search

Mumbai Rains: Heavy rainfall forecast in city, neighbouring areas for next two days

Updated: Aug 14, 2020, 11:05 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rains over the city and the suburbs for Friday with a possibility of strong winds

Massive traffic jam at Western Express Highway between Thakur Complex and Kurar Village amid heavy rainfall on Friday. Picture/Satej Shinde
Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on Friday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Thursday, Mumbai and adjoining areas witnessed incessant rains and strong winds. IMD had issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for the next two days. Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts have been put on orange alert with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places till Monday.

IMD’s deputy director of Meteorology KS Hosalikar said that Mumbai and neighbouring areas have recorded moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hours.

The weather department has predicted moderate to heavy rains over the city and the suburbs for Friday with a possibility of strong winds reaching upto 45 to 55kmph and occasional gusty winds upto 60 kmph.

The weather department said that the southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Gujarat and active over North Konkan and north-central part of Maharashtra. The IMD said that the rain activity is due to a cyclonic circulation that lies over south Gujarat and its neighbouring areas at 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Kosalikar also said that Santacruz and Colaba observatories have received more than 2,500 mm rains so far. On Thursday, the Santacruz observatory recorded 5.6 mm rain in nine hours (8.30 am to 5.30 pm) and the Colaba station recorded 2.2 mm of rain.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the prevailing situation in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rains and assured all possible support.

