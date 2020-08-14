Mumbai Rains: Heavy rainfall forecast in city, neighbouring areas for next two days

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on Friday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Thursday, Mumbai and adjoining areas witnessed incessant rains and strong winds. IMD had issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for the next two days. Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts have been put on orange alert with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places till Monday.

Maharashtra: Mumbai city receives light showers following intermittent heavy rainfall last night. Visuals from Powai lake area.



India Meteorological Dept (IMD) has predicted 'Generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in Powai area today. pic.twitter.com/DJSOQmBRC1 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

IMD’s deputy director of Meteorology KS Hosalikar said that Mumbai and neighbouring areas have recorded moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai & around recd mod to hvy rains in last 24 hrs. Current satellite/ radar images indicate dense clouds over Konkan & interior too. Konkan & M Mah likely to receive hvy to very hvy rains in next 24 hrs as per IMD model guidance.

Next 3,4 days in Mumbai & around rains. TC pic.twitter.com/26CTMkqJgX — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 14, 2020

The weather department has predicted moderate to heavy rains over the city and the suburbs for Friday with a possibility of strong winds reaching upto 45 to 55kmph and occasional gusty winds upto 60 kmph.

The weather department said that the southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Gujarat and active over North Konkan and north-central part of Maharashtra. The IMD said that the rain activity is due to a cyclonic circulation that lies over south Gujarat and its neighbouring areas at 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Kosalikar also said that Santacruz and Colaba observatories have received more than 2,500 mm rains so far. On Thursday, the Santacruz observatory recorded 5.6 mm rain in nine hours (8.30 am to 5.30 pm) and the Colaba station recorded 2.2 mm of rain.

Today rainy day with heavy falls in Konkan including Mumbai Thane ...M Mah too.

Mumbai Colaba and Santacruz Rainfall departure is more than 1000 mm and both are neck to neck with 2500+ mm.

Next 3,4 days rains in these regions. pic.twitter.com/JCYAcQG1nr — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 14, 2020

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the prevailing situation in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rains and assured all possible support.

