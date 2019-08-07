Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall predicted in city in next 24 hours, says IMD

mumbai-rains

Last weekend, Mumbai and its suburbs like Thane, Kalyan and Palghar witnessed heavy rain

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

The India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rains in Mumbai, Palghar and Raigad. A red alert has also been issued for the day after. According to the forecast, heavy rains are expected at isolated places. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also held a cabinet meeting to review floods in Maharashtra.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), intermittent showers with heavy rain are expected in isolated places in the city and suburbs for the next 24 hours. According to Zee Business, rainfall activity is likely to continue over the west coast and adjoining ghats of Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa because of the strengthening of monsoon currents and formation of a low-pressure area over North Bay of Bengal adjoining coast to north Kerala coast.

Private weather agency Skymet said that Mahabaleshwar was the rainiest place in Maharashtra having received 279 mm of rainfall.

