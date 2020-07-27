Search

Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers expected over city, suburbs between August 2 and 5

Updated: Jul 27, 2020, 11:17 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Mumbai and suburbs witnessed heavy rains since early morning on Monday, leading to water-logging and traffic diversion in many areas

Photo used for representational purposes
Mumbai and its suburbs have been witnessing heavy rains since early morning on Monday and due to continuous downpour water-logging was reported in some low-lying areas.

Private weather agency Skymet said moderate showers are expected to occur over many parts of Mumbai and suburbs on Monday and these showers are expected to continue, on and off, until Monday afternoon. Thereafter, rain intensity will go down.

“Isolated spot rain and patchy showers may continue for the next 3 to 4 days over Mumbai and suburbs, but the overall intensity of rain will remain subdued,” Skymet forecast said.

According to the private weather agency, during the last 24 hours, Santacruz recorded 101 mm of rain, but many other parts of Mumbai remained almost dry.

“Chances of heavy rains over Mumbai and suburbs will be between August 2nd and 5th. During that time temperatures are expected to come down leading to pleasant weather conditions. Showers will continue, on and off, for 4 to 5 days therefore, we think the weather of Mumbai will remain comfortable and pleasant during the first week of August,” Skymet added.

Massive inundation was reported in Hindmata, Dadar, and many other low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD), said Mumbai and surrounding areas received moderate to heavy rain in last 24 hours.

According to IMD, the Colaba observatory recorded over 60 mm rainfall, while Santacruz recorded 100 mm in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra and parts of the western coast are expected to get moderate monsoon showers after Monday.

