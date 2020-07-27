Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers expected over city, suburbs between August 2 and 5

Mumbai and its suburbs have been witnessing heavy rains since early morning on Monday and due to continuous downpour water-logging was reported in some low-lying areas.

Private weather agency Skymet said moderate showers are expected to occur over many parts of Mumbai and suburbs on Monday and these showers are expected to continue, on and off, until Monday afternoon. Thereafter, rain intensity will go down.

#WeatherAlert for #Mumbai and suburbs: Moderate rain and thundershower with gusty winds over Andheri, Aurora, Bandra, Borivali, Chembur, Colaba, Dadar, Goregaon, Ghatkoper, Juhu, Kurla, Khar, Mulund during next 3-4 hours. Waterlogging is likely in some places. @MumbaiRainApp pic.twitter.com/Kn6IrCKV7Z — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 27, 2020

“Isolated spot rain and patchy showers may continue for the next 3 to 4 days over Mumbai and suburbs, but the overall intensity of rain will remain subdued,” Skymet forecast said.

Isolated spot rain and patchy showers may continue for the next 3 to 4 days over #Mumbai and suburbs, but the overall intensity of rain will remain subdued.#mumbairain #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/dnvXiQ6ZuX — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 27, 2020

According to the private weather agency, during the last 24 hours, Santacruz recorded 101 mm of rain, but many other parts of Mumbai remained almost dry.

During the last 24 hours, Santacruz recorded 101 mm of rain, but many other parts of #Mumbai remained almost dry. #mumbairain #Monsoon2020 @mumhttps://t.co/dnvXiQ6ZuX — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 27, 2020

“Chances of heavy rains over Mumbai and suburbs will be between August 2nd and 5th. During that time temperatures are expected to come down leading to pleasant weather conditions. Showers will continue, on and off, for 4 to 5 days therefore, we think the weather of Mumbai will remain comfortable and pleasant during the first week of August,” Skymet added.

Showers will continue, on and off, for 4 to 5 days therefore, we think the weather of #Mumbai will remain comfortable and pleasant during the first week of August.#mumbairain #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/dnvXiQ6ZuX — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 27, 2020

Massive inundation was reported in Hindmata, Dadar, and many other low-lying areas.

#WATCH Parts of Mumbai face massive waterlogging after heavy rainfall in the region. Visuals from Dadar. pic.twitter.com/aNxraFlRem — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

Meanwhile, KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD), said Mumbai and surrounding areas received moderate to heavy rain in last 24 hours.

Mumbai & around recd mod to heavy rains in last 24 hrs. Most of it occurred since early morning hrs with thunder heard. Colaba side intensity remained high with ~ 60+ mm RF.

Thane, NM side recd heavy falls.

Latest satellite image indicates a cloud patch near Mumbai.

Reducing. pic.twitter.com/ruKqXDF7Fh — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 27, 2020

Mumbai lashed with heavy spells today morning...100 mm in suburbs pic.twitter.com/9XwxGH8QpV — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 27, 2020

According to IMD, the Colaba observatory recorded over 60 mm rainfall, while Santacruz recorded 100 mm in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra and parts of the western coast are expected to get moderate monsoon showers after Monday.

