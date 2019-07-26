Search

Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers hit city on 26 July again!

Updated: Jul 26, 2019, 20:19 IST | mid-day online desk

Heavy rainfall has been reported in many areas of the city causing traffic snarls

Waterlogging outside Vile Parle station. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Rains have lashed the city of Mumbai causing traffic jams in several areas. Many residents took to micro-blogging site Twitter to report thunderstorm and lightning. The sky was heavily overcast.

Mumbaikars shared that the visibility was low at JVLR road and very heavy rains were reported in Vile Parle.

As the rains hit the city, severe waterlogging was reported on JVLR road. 

MUMBAI WEATHER

The rains have reminded many Mumbaikars about the deluge of July 26. Many Mumbaikars took to Twitter to share memories of the incident.  

A tree collapsed at Lamington Road in South Mumbai after heavy showers. 

The IMD issued a warning at 6:30 pm today, according to which intense spells of rain are likely to continue in districts of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai during the next four hours. Owing to heavy rains, several flights have also been delayed. 

Severe waterlogging was reported in Wadala and Andheri. There is a lot of traffic at LBS road right from Kanjur, Bhandup till Mulund cheknaka. There was a huge traffic snarl at Western Express Highway.

Mumbai rains Traffic at Western Express Highway. Pic/Shawn D'souza

The IMD had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places in Raigad district. Heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Thane, Palghar and Mumbai in the next three days," said the IMD.

An IMD official told PTI, "We have issued an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. An orange alert is merely a warning for authorities to get prepared, while a red alert directs them to take action as the situation might turn severe."

(with inputs from Rajendra B. Aklekar, ANI and PTI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

