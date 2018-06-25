Mumbai rains: Heavy showers lead to traffic jams, waterlogging

As per the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to get heavy to very heavy thundershowers with heavy rainfall in certain regions over the next 24 hours

Waterlogged streets in Sion. Pic/Pavitra Sampath

Citizens of Mumbai woke up to heavy showers and waterlogging. The roads in certain parts of the city were flooded, leading to traffic snarls. And a number of citizens were worried about their Monday morning commute to work.

As per the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to get heavy to very heavy thundershowers with heavy rainfall in certain regions over the next 24 hours. In all the morning chaos, the Central Railways tweeted that all suburban services were functional, ie; the main, harbour and trans-harbour lines. As per ANI all services were still functional.

#Mumbai: There is some water accumulation at Sion due to continuous rains but trains are running on all three lines of Central Railway (Main line, Harbour and Trans-harbour) with a delay of 5-7 minutes-Central Railway — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2018

India Meteorological Department (IMD) data has revealed that less than 25 per cent of the country received normal or excess rainfall till now, with the weatherman on Sunday saying that monsoon activity has revived over the weekend and is making a steady advance.

The disaster management cell is constantly trying to keep people in the know about the traffic and train conditions via their twitter handle. As per the cell, several road diversions have been affected in areas most prone to waterlogging and traffic snarls.

ROAD DIVERSIONS

1)Morarji nagar powai via JVLR

2)Filterpada powai via JVLR

3)Siddharth hospital goregaon

4)Milan subway @CPMumbaiPolice @mtptraffic — Disaster Management (@DisasterMgmtMum) June 25, 2018

Mumbai saw incessant rains on Sunday with suburban Malad (west) recording the highest amount of rainfall at 110.80 mm between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm on Sunday, an Indian Meteorological Department official said. Powai, with 77.80 mm of rainfall, and Mulund (west), with 76 mm rainfall, during the same period, stood second and third respectively, the IMD official said.

Mumbaikars also tweeted about waterlogging outside the areas they live in one user said

In lieu of waterlogged streets and traffic snarls the BEST has effected changes in bus routes as well.

Mumbai rains - A number of BEST public transport buses diverted in the city due to water-logging at several locations. Here's a 6am report. pic.twitter.com/X1MWbWDaaW — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) June 25, 2018

A few trains are delayed due to low visibility and waterlogging on rail tracks.

Coastal areas of the city like Colaba, Mazgaon, and Worli received less rainfall in comparison, he added. The IMD official explained, "Synoptic analysis indicates that the offshore trough at mean sea level runs from south Gujarat coast to Kerala coast. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Konkan and its neighbourhood and another cyclonic circulation lies over north Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat."

The official said that under the influence of these meteorological conditions, isolated heavy to very heavy rain over Konkan and Goa and isolated heavy rainfall over Gujarat region, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Karnataka and Kerala is very likely on Day 1, which is today.

"The intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease tomorrow and only South Gujarat, Konkan and Goa may experience isolated heavy rainfall," the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)