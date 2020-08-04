Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers to continue till August 5

Incessant rains lashing Mumbai since Monday night has thrown life out of gear in the city and suburbs. The heavy rains led to flooding in low-lying areas of the city and caused a landslide on Western Express Highway in Malad, disrupting traffic and leaving commuters stuck in their vehicles.

According to the private weather agency Skymet, the ongoing heavy rains are likely to continue in Mumbai and neighbouring areas till August 5.

There will be heavy to very heavy rain and shower activities over #Mumbai and adjoining areas of Palghar, Dahanu, Raigarh, Thane, and Kalyan until August 5. #mumbairain #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainWithSkymet @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/oRgidlr9m5 — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 4, 2020

The private weather agency predicted that the rain activity will enhance for the next couple days from the southern coast of Gujarat to the northern coast of Karnataka as a cyclonic circulation has been observed over the Gujarat region and a low-pressure area has formed over the North Bay of Bengal. Moreover, the east-west shear zone is also running along latitude 18 degrees north.

The rain activities in Mumbai is expected to see a drop from August 6 after which the city is likely to continue witnessing moderate showers with isolated intense spells at regular intervals.

Scattered Hvy to very hvy with extremely hvy rainfall in Mumbai & around in last 24 hrs.

RED ALERT: Next 24/48 hrs extreme hvy rains warnings continue for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad & Palghar

South Konkan heavy rains warnings for 48 hrs.

Interior Maharashtra also hvy rainfall warnings pic.twitter.com/HiB8JTHwoq — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 4, 2020

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai

With high-tide expected at 12.47 pm, Mumbaikars have been advised not to go near the coast. Overnight rains have resulted in waterlogging in areas such as Hindmata, Dadar, Shaikh Mistri Dargah, Postal colony, Sion, and Lower Parel, Skymet reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Santacruz observatory recorded 19mm rains, Thane 16mm and Colaba recorded 6mm rains in the last three hours with more rains expected in the next three hours on Tuesday.

Observed Rainfall during past 3 hrs in Mumbai region (08:30 AM-11:30 AM of 04th Aug 2020):-

Mumbai (Colaba)-6 mm

Mumbai (Santacruz) -19 mm

Thane - 16 mm

Intense to very intense rainfall likely to continue in many parts of Mumbai during next 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/x4g2BYEAzq — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 4, 2020

The Mumbai Police tweeted about road closures on some routes and asked people to stay home and not to venture out until necessary.

Mumbai Rains: Local Trains Stopped, BEST Bus Services Diverted

IMD has issued a red alert for 'extremely heavy rains' for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad for the next 24 hours. Heavy rain warnings have also been issued for the South Konkan region and interior parts of Maharashtra.

Monsoon activity in past 24 hours

According to Skymet, many areas in Mumbai recorded more than 200mm of rains. The Santacruz observatory recorded 269mm rains, whereas Colaba observatory recorded 254mm.

According to IMD, Malad received 318mm rains, Worli recorded 301mm, Charkop Sector-1 received 281mm and Vidyavihar recorded 270mm of rains.

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for the city and suburbs for Tuesday and Wednesday with a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The weather department’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24 degree Celsius. On the other hand, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.5 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.2 degree Celsius.

