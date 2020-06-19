Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts drop in intensity of showers in next 48 hours

Following Thursday's downpour, it was once again a wet morning on Friday in Mumbai as moderate rainfall hit the city and its neighbouring areas. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the intensity of rains in the city will see a drop in the next two days.

Mumbai witnessed intense rains on Thursday with thundershowers reported in many parts of the city. The weather department’s Deputy Director of Meteorology KS Hosalikar had tweeted that most of the showers were reported between 11 am to 5 pm on Thursday. "In last 24 hrs Mumbai realised isolated heavy showers with moderate rainfall across city. Few intense spells &Thunder was also heard Most of it was betn 11 am to 5 pm. Chembur reported 84 mm (sic)," he tweeted, adding that the intensity of rainfall will see a reduction in the next two days.

Latest news on Mumbai rains

à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¬à¤ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¤¸..19 June à¤¸à¤ÂÂÂà¤¾à¤³à¥ÂÂÂ.

In last 24 hrs Mumbai realised isolated heavy showers with moderate rainfall across city. Few intense spells &Thunder was also heard. Most of it was betn 11 am to 5 pm.

Chembur reported 84 mm.



Reduction in rainfall activity is expected next 2 days. pic.twitter.com/IY0o2oVmk5 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 19, 2020

The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 40.8 mm rainfall in the suburbs, whereas the Colaba observatory recorded 44 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. The weather department also said in a statement that the cyclonic circulation reported on Thursday over north Konkan coast and its neighbouring areas that are at 3.1 km above mean sea level has weakened and ‘become less marked.’

According to a report by private weather agency Skymet Weather, even though the intensity of the rains will significantly decrease during the weekend, it will not go ‘completely dry’. The report predicts wet weather on June 22 and June 23 but not a ‘heavy to very heavy’ downpour on these days.

There may be e some increase in rain activities on June 22nd and 23rd but we do not expect heavy to very heavy rain during that time also.#Monsoon2020 #monsoon #MumbaiRains https://t.co/sUzH0ejvlj — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 19, 2020

The IMD forecasts generally cloudy weather with light rains for the next 48 hours. According to the weather forecast for Friday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the Colaba observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius.

Motorists ride through the heavy rains in the Western Express Highway in Kandivli (East) on Friday morning. Picture/Satej Shinde

Meanwhile, in some parts of the national capital the temperature reached 46 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday. Monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi by June 25, said IMD.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news