Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in city suburbs

Over the past 24 hours, data collected by the BMC's observatories indicated that the island city received the highest amount of rainfall

Waterlogging in Chembur. Picture/ mid-day reader

Due to the heavy rainfall the city received on Sunday, the water stock has increased by more than 16,000 million litres. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the suburbs while the city is expected to receive intermittent spells of rain on Monday.

Over the past 24 hours, data collected by the BMC's observatories indicated that the island city received the highest amount of rainfall. While the island city received 118.2 mm, the eastern suburbs received 99 mm and the western suburbs received 70.6 mm of rain.

The heavy rainfall occurred in the city on Sunday night and there has been moderate rainfall on Monday morning. The BMC's data indicates that between 8am -11 am, the island city received 33 mm of rainfall while western suburbs and eastern suburbs received around 16 mm.

The lake levels have been steadily rising. After increasing by more than 10,000 million litres on Sunday, the BMC's figure indicated that the water stock rose from 87,648 million litres on Sunday to 1.04 lakh million litres on Monday. Four out of seven lakes received more than 100 mm of rainfall. While Bhatsa received 185 mm, Modal Sagar received 139 mm, Tulsi received 125 mm and Tansa received 122 mm of rainfall. Upper Vaitarna, however, didn't get any rainfall.

The heavy rainfall resulted in waterlogging at several locations in the city and traffic was diverted at 10 such points. The diversions were at Sion, Hindmata, Sangam Nagar, Gandhi Market in King's Circle, Pratiksha Nagar, RCF colony, National College in Bandra, Cheetah Camp in Mandala and Agarwadi in Govandi.

