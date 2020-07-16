Mumbai Rains: Intensity of showers to drop by Friday

This picture has been used for representational purposes

With Mumbai witnessing one of its heaviest spells of rains in this season, the city and suburbs have reported several instances of waterlogging in the low-lying areas, tree-falling, and huge traffic jams. According to the private weather agency Skymet, the rains that will continue till Thursday night will likely see a gradual decrease by Friday.

The private weather agency said that even though the intensity of the rains will see a decrease by Friday, the city will not go completely dry. Occasional rains will continue to pour over the city and the temperatures are likely to rise in the coming days, Skymet reported.

Monsoon activity in the past 24 hours

On Wednesday, Mumbai witnessed the heaviest showers of the season in which Santacruz recorded 191 mm and Colaba 156 mm of rains. Parts of the city such as Hindmata, Dadar TT, Sion Road, Ruia College road in Matunga, Shaikh Mistry Marg in Wadala, BPT colony, Dadar, and Andheri subway reported instances of water-logging.

In the past 24 hours, intense showers lashed Dadar, Shivaji Park, Bandra West, and nearby locations. Track #MumbaiRains and traffic in real-time, download #MumbaiRain app: https://t.co/Edh1eol7U5 @SkymetWeather pic.twitter.com/mQpUAQBGP8 — Mumbai Rain (@MumbaiRainApp) July 16, 2020

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), areas such as Bandra and Mahalaxmi in the city received 201 mm and 129 mm rainfall respectively between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 6.30 am on Thursday. The weather department said that rains are likely to continue for the next few hours on Thursday.

Mumbai Rains in last 24 hrs on 16th July pic.twitter.com/tyAj9ti3yP — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 16, 2020

Moreover, the Harnai weather station in coastal Ratnagiri district reported 127.2 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period, while the Ratnagiri observatory recorded 97.5 mm rains during the same period.

Bandra 201, Col 152, Santacruz 159.4, Mahalaxmi 129, Ram Mandir 130 mm since yesterday 8.30 am



Rains are continuing and Mumbai nowcast for intense rains is still ON.

à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤³à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤¾ pic.twitter.com/wHbUpiHWT6 — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 16, 2020

The IMD had upgraded its orange alert to red alert for Mumbai on Wednesday as heavy rains had intensified into very heavy rains.

(With inputs from PTI)

