Mumbai Rains: Intensity of showers to reduce this week

After heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas with complaints of waterlogging reported in several low-lying areas, private weather agency Skymet, on Tuesday, said in a report that the intensity of rains will see a drop this week. Even as the frequency of rains in the city will plunge this week, it will see a slight increase on July 11, the private weather agency added.

Due to excess rainfall between July 3rd and 5th, The rain shortfall of June in Mumbai got covered and the season’s rainfall becomes 191mm more than the normal (01st June - 06th July).#MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/c5ma3a6JFj — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 7, 2020

According to Skymet, even as the rain activities will see a drop, light showers will continue to pour at regular intervals. The decreased frequency of rains will also lead to rise in temperature in the coming days.

In the month of July, the frequency of days with rainfall 100mm or more in #Mumbai varies from 0 to 6 days in the last 10 years.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/c5ma3a6JFj — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 7, 2020

The private weather agency also predicted a marginal increase in the intensity of rain activities in Mumbai and suburbs from July 11. Light to moderate rains have been predicted from the day that would lead to pleasant weather in the city.

Monsoon activity in the past 24 hours

According to Skymet, Santacruz observatory recorded 30mm rain, whereas Colaba observatory recorded 13mm in the past 24 hours. Although the weather was cloudy, many parts of the city received light to moderate rains.

What IMD says

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to receive 'intermittent intense' showers. The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with a possibility of few spells of light to moderate rains in the city.

Mumbai and around recd mod to heavy rains in last 24 hrs at 8.30am of 7 July.

Next 24 hrs intermittent intense showers likely. pic.twitter.com/eDwSjqzA5x — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 7, 2020

The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25 degree Celsius. The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.8 degree Celsius.

