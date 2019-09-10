Mumbai rains: Intensity to decrease, Ganpati Visarjan to take place smoothly, says Skymet

Mumbaikars are likely to get relief from heavy rains for the next two to three days as predicted by private weather forecasting agency Skymet on Tuesday. This means that devotees will be able to perform Ganesh Visarjan without any hindrance on September 12.

"Mumbai rains of different intensities have been observed during the last two to three days. In the last 21 hours, monsoon rains to the tune of 54 mm have been recorded, of which 49 mm rains alone were reported in a span of just 6 hours. However, since yesterday afternoon, the rainfall activities started decreasing and only light showers of 5 mm were observed during evening and night hours," the Skymet stated in its advisory.

As per weather experts, the weakening of trough has led to a decrease in rainfall. "Only light showers with one or two localised intense spells are likely. Moreover, as the intensity would be on the much lower side, we do not expect any hindrance in Ganpati Visarjan," it added.

The weather forecasting agency also said that the region around Mumbai is likely to receive significant rainfall and thundershower activity around September 14 or 15. However, the city may only experience moderate showers with one or two intense spells at that time.

(with inputs from ANI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies