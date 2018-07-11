Mumbai Rains: International airport, rain turn villages into islands

Despite crying hoarse about their plight, CIDCO allegedly didn't send anyone to help the families, or even come up with an alternative for them

Is the new international airport in Navi Mumbai going to become another case of unplanned development? Residents from three villages located 100 metres from the airport have been underwater for the last three days, and up in arms against the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) for its poor planning — ground-levelling work being done by the agency at the airport site has allegedly blocked the drainage and slowed the pace of flowing water, completely inundating Dungi, Rudranagar and Pargaon villages.



Despite crying hoarse about their plight, CIDCO allegedly didn't send anyone to help the families, or even come up with an alternative for them. Ultimately, residents blocked the main road in protest to get authorities' attention.

Residents said water has gone inside houses of more than 100 people, with none of them being able to stay inside. Shital Patil, a resident, said, "We have not been able to cook for the last two days, or for that matter, even sleep. To make matters worse, my children have caught a cold. What we should do? Is it our problem that rich people want an airport here? It's become a life-and-death situation. If anything happens to my children, CIDCO is responsible."

Another villager, Mahendra Patil, said, "We have been complaining to the authorities about waterlogging since 2013, but they haven't paid attention. This June, I wrote to the tehsildar's office and CIDCO to give shelter to us, but in vain. "We never imagined that we would have to leave our homes and live with others like guests."

Officialspeak

A team has sent to the spot, said CIDCO PRO Mohan Ninave, adding, "We are finding out the reason behind the waterlogging."

