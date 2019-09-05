Mumbai rains: Lake levels highest in three years

Despite heavy rainfall on Wednesday, the lake levels rose marginally. Three out of the seven lakes that supply water to the city are full while others are more than 95 per cent full.

Based on the BMC's data, the overall lake level rose from 97.7 per cent on Wednesday to 97.8 per cent on Thursday. Among the seven lakes, the level of Upper Vaitarna rose significantly from 95.75 per cent recorded on Wednesday to 97.03 per cent on Thursday. The lake level of Bhatsa, however, slightly dipped from 97.28 per cent on Wednesday to 96.9 on Thursday.

All the seven reservoirs received some amount of rain while on the same day last year there was trace amounts or no rainfall. Data indicated that both Vehar and Tulsi Lake received more than 250 mm of rainfall while the others received more than 22 mm of rainfall on Wednesday. In comparison to the data of the last two years, the lake levels are highest this year.

On Wednesday, the Santacruz Observatory recorded 214.4 mm rain in nine hours. Just the first four days of September have now recorded 496.5.1mm of rainfall. This is, by a good margin, higher than the highest average September rainfall in the last 50 years, which is 327.1 mm for the Santacruz Observatory and 304.6 for the Colaba Observatory. Mumbai also exceeded the total average rainfall (2,317mm) for the season, with 2,836.0mm recorded till Wednesday, and is expected to soon cross 3,000 mm.

