Mumbai Rains: Lakes collect 1.65 lakh million litres of water over three days

The water stock in the seven lakes that supply water to the city increased by 1.65 lakh million litres in the past three days, which is equal to 11 per cent or supply for 35 days. But it is not enough to resolve the water cut issue as it is still below 50 per cent of the city's requirement.

If all the lakes are filled to capacity by October 1, then the stock lasts for 10 months and the city gets uninterrupted water supply till the next monsoon. As of August 4, the stock was 5.05 lakh litres. While the city was lashed by very heavy rain in the past three days, the catchment areas outside the city limits received moderate rain. Hence it only helped to raise the stock by 1.65 lakh million litres, out of which 70,000 million litres of water was added in the past 24 hours. The water stock is 6.70 lakh litres as of August 7.

IMD says rainfall activity will recede in the next few days as it is shifting towards the north.

