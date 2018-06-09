Search

Mumbai Rains: Lightning kills man, woman dead in road accident in Thane

Jun 09, 2018, 17:14 IST | PTI

Six others, who were out in the open at the time, were also injured due to the lightning and have been admitted to a local hospital

At least two persons were today killed in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said. Fisherman Steni Admani (66) was struck by lightning, and died on the spot, when he was examining his fishing net at around 6 am on Saturday, said Shivaji Patil, chief of the District Disaster Control Cell.

Six others, who were out in the open at the time, were also injured due to the lightning and have been admitted to a local hospital, he added. The incident took place at Patanbunder area of Uttan in Bhayander in the district, he informed.

In another incident, a woman who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler died after the vehicle rammed into a truck on GB Road and an official said that heavy rains probably caused the accident.

The woman has not been identified yet and the man riding the two-wheeler was severely injured and has been admitted to the city civil hospital, the official added. Incidents of trees falling at several places and water-logging on some roads were also reported across the district, the official added.

