Mumbai rains: Lightning strike leaves 25 people injured in Thane

At least 25 people were injured when lightning struck a residential area at a village in Maharashtra''s Thane district, an official said on Thursday. During heavy rains in Thane on Wednesday evening, lightning stuck Palaspada hamlet in Umbarmali village under Sahapur taluka around 7 pm, regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said. A house in the locality was completely destroyed while some adjoining houses also suffered damages, he said.

"At least 25 people, including women and children, were injured due to the lightning strike and were rushed to the Sahapur rural hospital," Kadam said. Their condition was reported to be stable, Thane''s resident deputy collector Dr Shivaji Patil said. Sahapur MLA Daulat Daroda visited the injured people in the hospital late Wednesday night.

Heavy rains along with thunder and lightning were experienced in Thane and neighbouring areas on Wednesday evening.

