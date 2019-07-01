Mumbai Rains: Man electrocuted to death in Govandi

mumbai-rains

Mohammed Ayub Kazi (30), was electrocuted inside his home in Shivajinagar, Govandi suburb in north-east Mumbai

A 30-year-old man was electrocuted as rain lashed over Mumbai and its surroundings for the fourth consecutive day, disrupting normal life and hitting air, rail and road traffic, officials stated on Monday. Mohammed Ayub Kazi (30), was electrocuted inside his home in Shivajinagar, Govandi suburb in north-east Mumbai. He was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Overnight heavy spells of rain inundated several areas in the city including Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel, Wadala and virtually halted all traffic movement, leading to huge traffic snarls across the city since daybreak. Flights to and from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were also delayed by 35 minutes owing to heavy rain and low visibility said an official.

Several Mumbai-Pune trains were cancelled, some diverted and other long-distance trains hit at various locations en route as the CR made frantic efforts to restore normalcy. Railway tracks were flooded at locations like Sion, Kurla and Matunga, impacting the CR's suburban sector with trains running behind schedule, delaying lakhs of office-goers and students.

On the Western Railway (WR), some material from ongoing construction work fell and broke the overhead electric wires at Marine Line, hitting services on the slow line between Churchgate-Mumbai Central around 8 a.m. Restoration was taken up on a war-footing and services were restored at 11 a.m., said a WR official.

