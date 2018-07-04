Mumbai Rains: Metro barrier comes in the way of double-decker's rescue operation

Milind Masurkar was taking the double-decker 40 LTD (that usually goes from P Thakre Udyan, Sewri, to Borivli Station East) from Andheri SEEPZ to Vakola via the Western Express Highway

The double-decker that met with an accident in Vakola. Pics/Rane Ashish

This BEST driver was headed to Vakola to bail out stranded passengers after the bridge accident. Instead, he got stuck in an accident of his own en route. Milind Masurkar was taking the double-decker 40 LTD (that usually goes from P Thakre Udyan, Sewri, to Borivli Station East) from Andheri SEEPZ to Vakola via the Western Express Highway, when it rammed into the height barrier, or gantry, erected for Metro station work in Santacruz.



The damaged double-decker after the accident. Pic/Rane Ashish

A statement released by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking read: "The BEST driver was driving towards Vakola via the WEH ...to clear stranded railway passengers, but en route, dashed into an overhead indicator... damaging the front of the upper deck. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident."

The traffic police department has put up information boards on the southbound stretch of WEH, between the domestic airport flyover and Kalina-Vakola flyover, stating that due to Metro III station work at Vakola, all heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and buses, barring BEST's, should use the Kalina-Vakola flyover. And to prevent HMVs and private buses from using the road below, the height barrier has been installed.

Guess, the traffic police didn't factor in a bridge collapse, which would result in BEST plying extra services for stranded commuters, and a double-decker would end up having to ply on that stretch!

