Mumbai Rains: Mumbai Airport forced to close main runway, 54 flights diverted

mumbai-rains

The main runway at Mumbai airport was closed after a SpiceJet flight overshot its mark while landing amid heavy rainfall on Monday

Representational Pic

The main runway at Mumbai airport is shut after a SpiceJet flight overshot its mark while landing amid heavy rainfall at around 11.45 pm on Monday. The plane, a Boeing 737-800, is still stranded at the end of the runway. A secondary runway at the airport is operational but flights are likely to be delayed.

"Spicejet SG 6237 Jaipur-Mumbai flight overshoots runway while landing at Mumbai Airport. All passengers are safe, no injuries reported," stated a spokesperson for the airline.

The SpiceJet incident on Monday, coupled with heavy overnight rainfall, forced almost 54 flights to be diverted to nearby airports like Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

Domestic airlines have posted warnings on social media websites informing people of delays and cancellations. Air Vistara has confirmed the cancellation of ten flights in and out of Mumbai, including flights to Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

SpiceJet and Indigo took to social media platform, Twitter and posted messages warning passengers that bad weather could affect departures and arrivals. Both airlines have asked passengers to check for delays and cancellations of flights before leaving for the airport.

A Korean Air flight from to Mumbai from Seoul was diverted to Ahmedabad. Air India flight from Bangkok and Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt also had to be diverted, sources stated.

Mumbai has received 540 millimetres of rainfall since Sunday night - the highest over a two-day period in the last decade. The Regional Meteorological Centre issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and its suburbs.

Private weather agency Skymet said Mumbai is at "serious risk of flooding" between July 3 and 5, warning that "close to 200 mm or more rain per day is likely during this period".

The Western Express Highway which leads to Mumbai airport was also flooded, making it difficult for people running to catch their flights reach the airport on time.

The Maharashtra government has also declared a public holiday today in Mumbai as a precautionary measure following the incessant rain.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates