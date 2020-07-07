Mumbai Rains: One dead, two injured as tree falls on them in Navi Mumbai

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 55-year-old man, who was seriously injured when a tree uprooted and fell on him, died in Airoli on Monday. The deceased, identified as Baliram Patil, had gone to take out money from an ATM. The incident took place when a tree came crashing on him while he was standing in line outside the ATM.

The deceased and two others were standing outside the ATM when the said incident took place. Patil sustained head injuries and was taken to DY Patil Hospital in Nerul, where he succumbed to the injuries on Monday evening. The injured persons were treated at a private hospital in Airoli.

Since morning, gusty winds along with heavy rains have lashed Navi Mumbai and its adjoining areas. On Monday afternoon, when the winds were strong, one of the trees on the divider in front of the bank came crashing.

