Mumbai Rains: Part of dilapidated building collapses in Mira-Bhayandar

A portion of a dilapidated four-storey building collapsed due to incessant rainfall in Mira-Bhayandar city of Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Thursday.

The building on Talao Road, which had been declared dangerous, is now being torn down by the authorities, ward officer Damodar Sankhe said.

A part of the 35-year-old structure collapsed due to heavy rains, prompting firemen and local disaster cell personnel to rush to the scene, a fire officer of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation said.

The building has three wings, with 150 flats, which were vacated in March itself, he said.

