Mumbai rains: Schools, colleges will remain closed on Monday in Mumbai and suburbs

mumbai-rains

State government declares a holiday to schools and colleges on Monday after IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected for the third consecutive day.

Putting an end to confusion over whether schools and colleges will function on Monday, the state government has finally declared holiday for all educational institutions in Mumbai City, suburbs and other surrounding areas.

Following the heavy rainfall warning issued by IMD Mumbai on Monday and subsequent to several water-logging and flooding instances in several parts of city and suburbs including surrounding districts of Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Navi Mumbai, citizens were worrying over what would be the situation on Monday.

Due to incessant rainfall, citizens were confused over the holiday on Monday for schools and colleges until late evening on Sunday after messages being circulated with holiday declaration decisions by different district authorities, especially Thane and Raigad. Local district authorities were given powers to decide over the holiday for schools and colleges due to heavy rains.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Train services from Kalyan to Karjat suspended

However, the state government put the confusion to rest by declaring holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai and surrounding areas on Sunday late evening.

The official Twitter handle of Maharashtra DGIPR tweeted, "Following heavy to very heavy rainfall warning by the IMD for Monday, the holiday is declared for schools and colleges in Mumbai City, Suburbs, Palghar and Raigad."

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: More heavy showers in next 24 hours, says IMD

The state government's decision came after IMD said, "Due to the strengthening of Monsoon currents and likelihood formation of a low pressure area over North East Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during next 48 hours and feeble off-shore trough at mean sea level from Karnataka coast to Kerala coast now runs as an off-shore trough from South Gujarat to Karnataka coast, the rainfall intensity is very likely to continue for next 24 hours and decreases thereafter over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 2 days."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates