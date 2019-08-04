Mumbai rains: Schools, colleges will remain closed on Monday in Mumbai and suburbs
State government declares a holiday to schools and colleges on Monday after IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected for the third consecutive day.
Putting an end to confusion over whether schools and colleges will function on Monday, the state government has finally declared holiday for all educational institutions in Mumbai City, suburbs and other surrounding areas.
Following the heavy rainfall warning issued by IMD Mumbai on Monday and subsequent to several water-logging and flooding instances in several parts of city and suburbs including surrounding districts of Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Navi Mumbai, citizens were worrying over what would be the situation on Monday.
Due to incessant rainfall, citizens were confused over the holiday on Monday for schools and colleges until late evening on Sunday after messages being circulated with holiday declaration decisions by different district authorities, especially Thane and Raigad. Local district authorities were given powers to decide over the holiday for schools and colleges due to heavy rains.
However, the state government put the confusion to rest by declaring holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai and surrounding areas on Sunday late evening.
The official Twitter handle of Maharashtra DGIPR tweeted, "Following heavy to very heavy rainfall warning by the IMD for Monday, the holiday is declared for schools and colleges in Mumbai City, Suburbs, Palghar and Raigad."
The state government's decision came after IMD said, "Due to the strengthening of Monsoon currents and likelihood formation of a low pressure area over North East Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during next 48 hours and feeble off-shore trough at mean sea level from Karnataka coast to Kerala coast now runs as an off-shore trough from South Gujarat to Karnataka coast, the rainfall intensity is very likely to continue for next 24 hours and decreases thereafter over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 2 days."
-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy showers in the city and extremely heavy rain at isolated places in the next 24 hours.
-
For the last two days, the city's neighbouring districts like Thane, Palghar, and Navi Mumbai has witnessed incessant rains. A number of incidents of tree fall were reported.
-
Most of the office-goers were spared of hardships as local train services were suspended on various routes.
-
Central Railway chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi said that services on the Main Line and Harbour Line between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Karjat, Kasara and Khopoli were suspended since 8 am.
-
"This has been done as a precautionary measure to avoid hardships to commuters later...the situation will be reviewed every hour," he said pointing out that the train services on Trans-Harbour Line and fourth corridor of Kharkopar is running normally.
-
An official at the CR control room said that several Mumbai-bound trains were terminated, diverted or cancelled. The rail route from Pune to Mumbai is also closed, he added.
-
Heavy water-logging and crashing of boulders between Karjat (located in neighbouring Raigad district) and Lonavala hill town (in Pune district) in the Western Ghats section were reported.
-
Another Central Railway official said that some long-distance trains such as Duranto, Konark Express, Amritsar Express and Devgiri Express were stuck near Igatpuri (in Nashik district), and Aatgaon and Khardi near Kalyan.
-
While Mumbai airport spokesperson claimed that two incoming flights were diverted and six had to make a go-around due to the heavy rains.
-
A Western Railway official said that heavy rains resulted into water-logging on tracks in some sections, leading to a suspension of train services between Vasai and Virar towns.
-
The official also said that due to flooding on tracks near Nalasopara all Mail and Express trains were stopped on the Western line. Nevertheless, trains services are restored on the Vasai-Churchgate and Virar-Dadar sections, he added.
-
IMD's deputy director K S Hosalikar said that the city had received 100 mm rain while the suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai got more than 250 mm downpour in the last 24 hours.
-
Hosalikar also said that heavy rains will continue to lash Mumbai during the day. "Rainfall to continue with gusty winds. The high tide of 4.5 m plus today afternoon, and surcharged Mithi river... Avoid outing as far as possible. Sea will be rough, fisherman warnings, heavy rainfall warnings in place. Watch for IMD weather updates please," he said in a tweet.
-
Meanwhile, BMC has also issued a statement that as Mithi river was overflowing some residents were evacuated from areas around the river. Food packets and water were provided to all at the relief camp, it added.
-
The Thane district administration also asked residents of villages located on the banks of Barvi and Ulhas rivers to shift to safer places as there was flooding in those areas due to the release of water from the Barvi dam.
Mumbaikars wake up to a very very wet Sunday as heavy downpour that started on Friday night shows no sign of slowing down. The weather bureau has predicted more showers throughout the day. We have pictures that tell the story
