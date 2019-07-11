Mumbai Rains: Significant rise of 5.47 lakh million litres in city's lake levels

mumbai-rains

Civic officials said that the 10 per cent water cut that was introduced in November last year will remain for now at least until the lakes are substantially full

Representational Pic

The city's water stock has been increasing steadily and has almost caught up with the amount registered on the same day last year. On Thursday, the seven lakes collectively had 5.47 lakh million litres of water while last year they had 5.8 lakh million litres.

Barring Vihar Lake which received 25 mm and Tulsi which received 87 mm, all the other lakes received more than 100 mm of rainfall on Wednesday. After the recent spate of heavy rainfall, Tulsi Lake is 97 per cent full while Modal Sagar is 72 per cent full. Civic officials said that the 10 per cent water cut that was introduced in November last year will remain for now at least until the lakes are substantially full.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted intermittent rainfall for the city but has added that some parts of the city will receive heavy rainfall as well as strong winds today. As of now, the traffic on the roads and railway lines haven't been affected.

