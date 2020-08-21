Mumbai Rains: Tansa lake in Thane overflows, Middle Vaitarna to follow suit

With copious rainfall in the catchment areas in the last few days, the Tansa lake in Thane district started overflowing on Thursday evening. This lake is a key source of potable water for Mumbai

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Tansa is the fourth reservoir after Tulsi, Vihar, and Modak Sagar, to get filled to the brim. "The Tansa lake started overflowing on Thursday at 7.05 pm. Last year, this lake had overflowed on July 25," a senior civic official said.

Seven reservoirs - Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa - supply water to the megapolis.

The total water stock in all the seven reservoirs taken together stood at 87.20 per cent of their storage capacity as on August 20, he said.

On Tuesday, the Modak Sagar lake started overflowing after heavy downpour and BMC opened its one gate. The Palghar district had issued a flood warning to 98 villages after water levels increased in Modak Sagar lake.

On Wednesday, the BMC had announced to reduce the water cut to 10 per cent from the existing 20 per cent from August 21. The civic body had imposed 20 per cent water cut in Mumbai from August 5, as there was less than 50 per cent water stock in these seven lakes that supply 3,750 lakh million litres drinking water to the city.

Meanwhile, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Santosh Kadam, said water is being discharged through 13 gates of the Tansa reservoir.

Villages located along the Tansa river and reservoir have been alerted after the discharge of water, the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

