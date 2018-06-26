Mumbai rains: Teen drowns in open drain

The deceased, Arjun Harijan, had gone missing on Sunday evening, after he went out to play

Arjun Harijan

Yet another open drain turned into a watery grave for an 18-year-old at Evershine Nagar, Malad West. The deceased, Arjun Harijan, had gone missing on Sunday evening, after he went out to play.

Around 8 am on Monday, a resident of the locality spotted his body in a roadside ditch. "There was something blocking the drain. When we removed the plastic and other trash, we were shocked to see a dead body. We immediately called the police," said Suresh Panchal, an eyewitness.



Arjun Harijan is suspected to have fallen into the ditch while playing on the road

Sources said that the civic authorities had dug the pit for a drain but left it incomplete once the rains began. Due to the heavy showers, the entire strech was waterlogged and Arjun had likely not noticed the ditch until he fell into it. The police have now cordoned off the road.

"We have registered an Accidental Death Report, and the body was sent to Sidharth hospital for autopsy. Any negligence will be revealed in the investifation, and appropriate action will be taken," said an officer from Bangurnagar police station.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates